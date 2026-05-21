Advertisement

Chelsea owners listened to me — Mikel Obi opens up on Xabi Alonso appointment

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:21 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has opened up on the club's decision to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager.
Advertisement

The Blues confirmed the Spaniard as their next head coach following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with Alonso set to take charge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Mikel had previously been vocal about Chelsea's managerial philosophy, urging the club's ownership to move away from short-term head coaches and interim appointments and instead bring in a proper manager with full control over the squad.

Mikel Obi on Alonso appointment

Advertisement

Speaking on his most recent podcast, Mikel said:

"I am glad the owners listened to me, and listened to the fans.

MIkel Obi has launched a successful second career || X
Mikel Obi | X

"Forget about coaches, what we have always had are managers, and what we need is a manager who decides on the players he wants out and the players who can stay.

"We need a strong personality, and that is what we have got now in Alonso.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

"That title has been changed from coach to manager, but I hope it's not just words and he is actually allowed to manage the squad. But I am very happy with the appointment."

Chelsea are still in the hunt for Europa League football, and a win over Sunderland on the final day of the Premier League season would go a long way in determining whether Alonso inherits a European stage to build on next season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Maresca targets 23-year-old as first Man City signing after Guardiola's exit
Football
21.05.2026
Maresca targets 23-year-old as first Man City signing after Guardiola's exit
Neymar's World Cup hopes in jeopardy
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.05.2026
Neymar's World Cup hopes in jeopardy following fresh injury scare days after getting called up
Antony expresses disappointment over Brazil snub
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.05.2026
‘This dream is still alive’ - Antony expresses disappointment over Brazil World Cup snub
Raphinha on mentoring Yamal
Football
21.05.2026
‘If he does something silly, we tell him off’ - Raphinha on mentoring Yamal
Alonso claims he wanted the Chelsea project
Premier League
21.05.2026
‘I was always open to it’ - Alonso claims he wanted the Chelsea project
Arteta joins Saka, Eze for Premier League title party
Premier League
21.05.2026
Arteta joins Saka, Eze for Premier League title party at London nightclub