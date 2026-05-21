Chelsea owners listened to me — Mikel Obi opens up on Xabi Alonso appointment

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has opened up on the club's decision to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

The Blues confirmed the Spaniard as their next head coach following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with Alonso set to take charge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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Mikel had previously been vocal about Chelsea's managerial philosophy, urging the club's ownership to move away from short-term head coaches and interim appointments and instead bring in a proper manager with full control over the squad.

Mikel Obi on Alonso appointment

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Speaking on his most recent podcast, Mikel said:

"I am glad the owners listened to me, and listened to the fans.

Mikel Obi | X

"Forget about coaches, what we have always had are managers, and what we need is a manager who decides on the players he wants out and the players who can stay.

"We need a strong personality, and that is what we have got now in Alonso.

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Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

"That title has been changed from coach to manager, but I hope it's not just words and he is actually allowed to manage the squad. But I am very happy with the appointment."