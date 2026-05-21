Chelsea owners listened to me — Mikel Obi opens up on Xabi Alonso appointment
The Blues confirmed the Spaniard as their next head coach following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with Alonso set to take charge ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Mikel had previously been vocal about Chelsea's managerial philosophy, urging the club's ownership to move away from short-term head coaches and interim appointments and instead bring in a proper manager with full control over the squad.
Mikel Obi on Alonso appointment
Speaking on his most recent podcast, Mikel said:
"I am glad the owners listened to me, and listened to the fans.
"Forget about coaches, what we have always had are managers, and what we need is a manager who decides on the players he wants out and the players who can stay.
"We need a strong personality, and that is what we have got now in Alonso.
"That title has been changed from coach to manager, but I hope it's not just words and he is actually allowed to manage the squad. But I am very happy with the appointment."
Chelsea are still in the hunt for Europa League football, and a win over Sunderland on the final day of the Premier League season would go a long way in determining whether Alonso inherits a European stage to build on next season.