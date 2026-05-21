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‘I was always open to it’ - Alonso claims he wanted the Chelsea project

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:47 - 21 May 2026
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Alonso claims he wanted the Chelsea project
Xabi Alonso has publicly endorsed Chelsea's long-term vision, expressing his excitement to take the helm at Stamford Bridge.
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Chelsea confirmed the appointment of the former Real Madrid manager last Saturday, replacing Liam Rosenior.

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His appointment is seen by the Chelsea hierarchy as a significant step forward after a challenging period for the club.

Alonso is expected to be heavily involved in the club's summer transfer strategy as they aim to balance the squad. 

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Alonso on signing for Chelsea

Alonso was spotted in Madrid and spoke briefly to the Spanish television program El Chiringuito about his move to West London. 

Despite Chelsea failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, the former midfielder is fully committed to the direction the club is heading. 

While his official start date is July 1, preparations for the new season and a crucial summer rebuild are already in motion.

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
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When asked if the lack of top-tier European football complicated his decision, Alonso was unequivocal. 

"No, I was always open to it," he stated. "It’s a beautiful project. Chelsea is a nice project, it’s a very good option."

The Spanish manager downplayed the club's absence from the Champions League, instead describing the opportunity as a "beautiful project".

With the focus now on pre-season and recruitment, Chelsea's transfer activity will be under intense scrutiny. The club aims to integrate experienced players with its talented young core.

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