‘This dream is still alive’ - Antony expresses disappointment over Brazil World Cup snub

Real Betis winger Antony has voiced his "sadness" after being left out of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The former Manchester United player, who has enjoyed a career revival in La Liga, will not be joining the Selecao for the tournament despite a stellar individual season.

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Since his move from Manchester United, Antony has transformed his career, becoming a pivotal player for Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

His impressive form in Seville contrasts sharply with his struggles in the Premier League, but it ultimately proved insufficient to secure a spot in the final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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La Liga resurgence not enough for Antony call-up

Shortly after the official announcement of the Brazil squad, the 26-year-old shared his feelings on social media.

"I'm saddened not to be at another World Cup with the national team, but I'm calm and proud of everything we've achieved so far," he wrote, acknowledging the pain of the decision while expressing pride in his journey since arriving in Spain.

Despite his personal disappointment, the fan-favourite winger quickly turned his attention to supporting his compatriots as they pursue a sixth World Cup title. Antony affirmed that he would be cheering on the team from home.

"I will continue working as I always have, because this dream is still alive," he stated on his Instagram stories.

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Ex-Man United star Antony || Imago

"Now it's time to cheer on my friends who will represent Brazil in the fight for the sixth title. I'll be supporting them all from here."

The omission has surprised many observers in Spain, particularly given Antony's outstanding statistics this season.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for the Verdiblancos, the Brazilian has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists, establishing himself as one of La Liga's most productive attackers.

His consistent performances earned him a call-up from Ancelotti in June 2025, but that remains his only cap under the Italian manager.

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