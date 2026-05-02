Man United flop Antony admits off-field issues and Ronaldo's physique left him 'embarrassed'

Former Manchester United winger Antony has reflected on his challenging tenure at Old Trafford, revealing that personal struggles significantly impacted his on-pitch performance.

Antony has spoken out about the difficult period he faced in the Premier League after his high-profile €95 million (£82m/$111m) transfer from Ajax.

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The winger acknowledged that off-field issues were a major factor in his inability to live up to the hefty price tag before his eventual move to Spain.

Despite the difficulties, he expressed gratitude for his time with the Red Devils, viewing the experience as crucial for his personal and professional growth.

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What Antony said

Now finding success with Real Betis in La Liga, the Brazilian also shared an anecdote about being humbled by Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable physical condition.

In a candid interview with Globoesporte, Antony explained how his mental state and private life affected his form. "Off-field issues have a big influence," he confessed.

Ex-Man United star Antony || Imago

"I had some problems outside the pitch that hindered me. It was a complicated time, but it served as a learning experience and helped me mature.

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“I don't regret going to Manchester United; I'm grateful to the club. I learnt a lot there, and being happy today at Betis is due to those difficult moments I experienced in England."

Antony also recalled his time with Ronaldo together, highlighting the Portuguese’s playful nature behind the scenes.

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great person; you learn a lot from him," Antony said. "He even joked with me once, saying that people think he's stubborn, but in everyday life he's very playful."

The Brazilian winger also shared a memorable moment from the club's training facilities. "Once in the sauna, he joked with me. He showed me his physique and asked if I looked 23 years old.

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