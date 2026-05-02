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Painful Blow: Super Eagles lose over 1 billion naira as FIFA announces massive 2026 World Cup cash boost

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:54 - 02 May 2026
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not receive FIFA’s increased 2026 World Cup prize money after failing to qualify, missing out on millions in funding and preparation grants.
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Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, have been dealt a major financial and sporting setback after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, thereby missing out on a lucrative funding package approved by FIFA.

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Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

The decision was confirmed during a FIFA Council meeting held in Vancouver, where officials announced a major increase in prize money and financial support for teams participating in the expanded 48-nation tournament.

Massive financial boost, but not for Super Eagles

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FIFA revealed that the total financial distribution for the 2026 tournament will rise by 15%, reaching an unprecedented $871 million over one billion naira.

This package includes several key incentives designed to support qualified teams: preparation funds, which were increased from $1.5 million to $2.5 million per team, qualification bonus raised from $9 million to $10 million and additional subsidies, which are over $16 million allocated for logistics and ticketing support.

Unfortunately, none of these benefits will reach the Super Eagles after they fail to secure qualification.

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Nigeria’s hopes of featuring at the global showpiece were dashed following a defeat to DR Congo during the African qualifiers.

The result confirmed the country’s absence from the tournament, marking a second consecutive World Cup miss after also failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

What FIFA said

Speaking on the decision, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised that the increased funding reflects the organisation’s financial strength and commitment to global football development.

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“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way,” Infantino said.

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