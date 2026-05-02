Super Eagles star Osimhen set to partake in ₦16 billion Galatasaray windfall

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is set for a huge payday with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen could be in line for a major financial reward as Galatasaray SK prepare to hand their squad a massive bonus for winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

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The Nigerian striker is set to benefit from the windfall if the Istanbul giants complete the job, which they can do in their next match.

Galatasaray on brink of another league triumph

Galatasaray need just one more victory to mathematically secure the Super Lig crown and confirm yet another dominant domestic campaign.

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Should they get over the line, it would mark the club’s 26th league title overall and extend their current streak to four consecutive championships.

The Istanbul side have spent much of the season atop the table and now stand on the verge of sealing the title in emphatic fashion.

€10 million bonus awaits Osimhen and teammates

Club president Dursun Ozbek and the Galatasaray board have reportedly approved a squad-wide bonus package worth €10 million, roughly ₦16 billion, to be distributed among the players once the title is officially clinched.

That means Osimhen, one of the team’s standout performers this season, is expected to receive a share of the lucrative reward.

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The Super Eagles striker has played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s title push, continuing his prolific scoring form since his big-money move to Turkey.