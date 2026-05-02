Manchester United vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United have the opportunity to pull six points clear of Liverpool as the two sides face off at Old Trafford this weekend.

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Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester United to win or draw

Manchester United vs Liverpool preview

While neither Manchester United nor Liverpool are vying for Premier League glory this season, Sunday's Old Trafford main event is arguably still the biggest game in English football.

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The stakes are raised even higher for this clash too. Three points for the hosts will assure them of a Champions League spot, and it will for the visitors if other results go their way.

Manchester United boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League considerably on Monday night by beating Brentford 2-1 thanks to goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring against Brentford || Imago

The win leaves them third in the table, and they will hope to put further daylight between themselves and their European rivals with a win this weekend.

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Spearheaded by PFA Player of the Year candidate Bruno Fernandes, Man United are also on an exceptional 23-game scoring sequence across all competitions, while finding the back of the net twice in six of their last seven at home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in something of a crisis as injuries mount amid a frantic run-in, though results have not been massively impacted.

They have won three in a row in the league despite the likes of Alisson and Hugo Ekitike facing long-term lay-offs, and could claw back some much-needed standing in the table with a win at Old Trafford.

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However, in order to make sure of their Champions League ticket with three games to spare, Liverpool must win and hope that Brighton and Bournemouth drop points.

Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield in October, with Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire scoring for the visitors either side of Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.

Man Utd have won just three of their last 19 Premier League games against Liverpool (D9 L7), though are looking to complete the league double over the Reds for the first time since 2015-16.

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On the other hand, after last season's 3-0 Old Trafford trouncing, Slot could become the first-ever Reds head coach to win both of his first two away league games against the Red Devils – Premier League or First Division.

Manchester United vs Liverpool team forms

Manchester United Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩

Liverpool Premier League form: 🟥🟧🟥🟩🟩🟩

Liverpool form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟩🟥🟩🟩

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Manchester United vs Liverpool team news

Matheus Cunha was pictured in training on Thursday after missing the Brentford victory with a minor hip injury.

There is also optimism that Luke Shaw will be fine to feature, despite coming off injured last time out, while defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Lisandro Martinez (suspended) are both missing.

However, Man United's biggest injury boost for Sunday's game is actually on Liverpool's side, as Mohamed Salah has been denied one last hurrah against the Red Devils due to the hamstring injury he sustained last weekend.

Liverpool have affirmed that the 33-year-old is expected back before the end of the season, meaning that he has most likely not played his final game for the club just yet.

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However, he will not have the chance to add to his staggering 16 goals and eight assists against Man United.

Salah joins Jayden Danns (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee), while Alisson Becker (unspecified) is yet to train and is therefore a major doubt.

Manchester United vs Liverpool possible starting lineup

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

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Liverpool: Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

Neither Man United nor Liverpool have been blowing opponents to smithereens during their recent positive stretches, and an encounter as tight at the table should ensue at Old Trafford.

However, Carrick had an immediate transformative effect on United’s results, and their momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Their performance against Brentford was not perfect, but United’s effective half-time formation change suggested a new maturity in the squad.

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A Liverpool victory is surely out of the question given their injury concerns, so we’re backing the Red Devils to narrowly edge them to regain their Champions League status.