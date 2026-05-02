'I am Mayweather now' — Carter Efe breaks silence after easy ₦50m Portable win

A new name, a fat cheque, and zero regrets. Carter Efe has spoken, and he wants the world to know he barely broke a sweat doing it.

Hours after his unanimous decision victory over Portable at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos, the Twitch streamer, Carter Efe, has a new name, and he earned it with his fists.

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The comedian broke his post-fight silence with the kind of swagger that only ₦50 million in prize money can buy.

"I'm feeling like an international world star, my name is Carter Mayweather,” Efe thundered in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

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The self-styled "Carter Mayweather" had a point. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favour of Efe, handing Portable his first defeat in celebrity boxing.

It was a performance that silenced many doubters, Carter Efe entered the much-anticipated clash with questions hanging over his readiness, but from the opening bell, he looked composed, calculated, and fully in control.

Speaking on the win, the latest boxing sensation stated;

Na real fight oo😭😭😂 carter Efe no even dey pity portable 😂 pic.twitter.com/mitYGHhQe3 — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) May 1, 2026

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The fight was soo easy, first round I don swell up him face. Second round, e don dey shake. Third round, defence.”

Carter Efe vs Portable

His claim that the fight was "easy" is hard to argue with on the scorecard. In the opening round, Portable started aggressively, throwing wild punches, but Efe absorbed the pressure and responded with effective counterattacks.

The second round saw Efe improve further, landing cleaner combinations as Portable struggled to connect with his wide shots. The third round followed a similar pattern, with Efe maintaining control until the final bell.

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The most delicious part of Efe's victory speech was the admission that he barely trained for it, his attention was apparently on a separate talent hunt event he was running.

“ I didn't even prepare — I prepared for my talent hun," he added.

If that's true, it makes the performance even more embarrassing for Portable, who had arrived for the fight dripping in confidence, boasting he would claim a third celebrity boxing belt after previous wins over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington.

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Portable, for his part, was not in a gracious mood after the loss.

"I was robbed. Carter Efe was not professional enough. He was strangling with his long hands and height. Any blow that I threw to him ought to count even if it meets him on the shoulder or hand... They did ojoro for me." — Portable, via Instagram Live after the fight

“I’m feeling like international world star, my new name if Carter Mayweather… the fight was soo easy, first round i don sw3ll up portable face”



— Carter efe joyfully says 😂 pic.twitter.com/73MfKxf2Y0 — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) May 2, 2026

Portable has also called on organisers to hand over what he claimed was ₦200 million in streaming revenue, threatening to "cause trouble" if he didn't get his money. It was a very Portable response to a very Portable situation.