After Lagos accident, Anthony Joshua lands fight in Saudi

Anthony Joshua will return to boxing after a Lagos accident to face knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring after surviving an accident in Lagos, with the Nigerian-British star now officially scheduled to face knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.

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Anthony Joshua was too powerful for Jake Paul to handle.

The fight between Joshua and Prenga has finally been signed, with the bout pencilled in for Saturday July 25, 2026.

Bout confirmed

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Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh confirmed the news via social media, declaring to fans in Great Britain: “It’s happening. It’s signed.”

To my friends in Great Britain - it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026

The fight is officially signed for July 2026,in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Get ready for the return of Anthony Joshua to the ring against Kristian Prenga at The Comeback 🥊🔥

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🗓️ July 25

📺 Broadcast live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/1jEZBKM1zz — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026