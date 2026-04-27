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After Lagos accident, Anthony Joshua lands fight in Saudi

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:18 - 27 April 2026
Anthony Joshua || Imago
Anthony Joshua || Imago
Anthony Joshua will return to boxing after a Lagos accident to face knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.
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Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring after surviving an accident in Lagos, with the Nigerian-British star now officially scheduled to face knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.

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Anthony Joshua was too powerful for Jake Paul to handle.
Anthony Joshua was too powerful for Jake Paul to handle.

The fight between Joshua and Prenga has finally been signed, with the bout pencilled in for Saturday July 25, 2026.

Bout confirmed

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Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh confirmed the news via social media, declaring to fans in Great Britain: “It’s happening. It’s signed.”

The fight is officially signed for July 2026,in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Joshua’s return carries added significance following his accident in Lagos, which briefly raised concerns about his immediate future.

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