After Lagos accident, Anthony Joshua lands fight in Saudi
Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring after surviving an accident in Lagos, with the Nigerian-British star now officially scheduled to face knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.
The fight between Joshua and Prenga has finally been signed, with the bout pencilled in for Saturday July 25, 2026.
Bout confirmed
Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh confirmed the news via social media, declaring to fans in Great Britain: “It’s happening. It’s signed.”
To my friends in Great Britain - it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026
The fight is officially signed for July 2026,in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Get ready for the return of Anthony Joshua to the ring against Kristian Prenga at The Comeback 🥊🔥— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026
as part of Esports World Cup
🗓️ July 25
📺 Broadcast live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/1jEZBKM1zz
Joshua’s return carries added significance following his accident in Lagos, which briefly raised concerns about his immediate future.