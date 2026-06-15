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‘I need to take another step’ - Mbappe vows to improve defensively to help France win the World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:00 - 15 June 2026
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Mbappe vows to improve defensively
Kylian Mbappe has declared his readiness to evolve his game, admitting he must improve defensively if France is to reclaim the World Cup in 2026.
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The former Paris Saint-Germain star has faced intense scrutiny, but those around him have consistently defended him. 

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Teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele recently described the criticism as "excessive", suggesting it often overlooks the human side of being a global superstar.

Despite external pressures, Mbappe's leadership within the French squad remains solid. He is considered the team's tactical and emotional leader, and his teammates see him as essential for navigating the pressures of a World Cup campaign.

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Mbappe promises to improve 

The Real Madrid forward has candidly admitted that transforming his playing style is necessary to lead France to victory. 

The French captain acknowledged that his defensive work rate has been a frequent topic of debate and stated his determination to address it ahead of the tournament in North America.

France star Kylian Mbappe || imago
France star Kylian Mbappe || imago

Speaking before France's Group I opener against Senegal, Mbappe addressed the long-standing criticism about his contributions when his team is out of possession.

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"I need to take another step forward defensively. I'm ready to do things right because I want the World Cup at all costs! We often talk about this because he defends a lot, a lot more than I do. 

“But it's good that people are highlighting this aspect. I've always been demanding of myself, and I think I need to take another step forward in that area. It's something that's important for teams, and I think I have to do it."

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for France | Imago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for France | Imago

His pledge to improve defensively follows a challenging first season in Spain, where legendary manager Arsene Wenger felt he was often made a "scapegoat" for Real Madrid's inconsistent form.

The former Arsenal manager believes the 27-year-old is poised for a major tournament, noting his physical freshness compared to other stars who may be fatigued. 

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The striker is now closing in on Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. If he can combine his lethal finishing with the defensive commitment he has promised, France will be a formidable force as they begin their campaign at MetLife Stadium.

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