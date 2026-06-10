‘He’s been unfairly criticised’ - Wenger defends Mbappe, tips star for World Cup glory

Legendary manager Arsene Wenger has come out in strong support of Kylian Mbappe, arguing that the French superstar has been unfairly made a "scapegoat" during a challenging season at Real Madrid.

Wenger offered a blunt assessment of Mbappe's situation in the Spanish capital, suggesting the forward has become an easy target for a Real Madrid team that is not the dominant force it once was.

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Despite an impressive tally of 42 goals in all competitions, Mbappe has faced significant criticism amid rumours of internal friction.

The Madrid faithful recently signed millions of petitions for the club to get rid of the French international.

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Wenger backs Mbappe

The former Arsenal boss is backing Mbappe to silence his critics and lead France to a third World Cup title.

"There’s one man who is at the centre of all expectations: Kylian Mbappe," Wenger told Le Figaro. "I’m ready to bet on it, he’s going to have a fantastic World Cup.

Arsene Wenger former Arsenal manager || imago

“He’s been unfairly criticised often this season. He landed in an average Real Madrid team. Real has three or four world-class players. Before, they had ten. Football is such that you always need a scapegoat. He’s become that."

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Wenger believes the 27-year-old will arrive at the World Cup fresher than many of his counterparts who have endured gruelling club seasons.

"Kylian has everything it takes to have a great World Cup. He’s physically fresh, he’s not overworked," Wenger explained.

France star Kylian Mbappe || imago

"I’ve seen players with 60 matches under their belts before the World Cup tell me, ‘I’m not making any progress in training and I have nothing left in my legs,’ but he’s not like that.

“There are international players who arrive completely exhausted. I haven’t seen many players have a great World Cup after a Champions League final."

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