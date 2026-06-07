Report: Dembele warns Mbappe to stop Real Madrid bad habit

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele has told teammates, including Kylian Mbappe to shape up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and for reigning runners-up France, the objective is clear: secure a third global crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While achieving a third consecutive final appearance is a difficult task, Les Bleus enter the tournament as hot favourites, heavily relying on a reshaped dressing room hierarchy to fuel their high ambitions.

Confronting Real Madrid Star's Defensive Lack

According to an explosive report from L'Équipe, a major shift in team dynamics has seen Ousmane Dembélé assume a vital leadership role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who enters the camp as the reigning Ballon d’Or holder and a back-to-back Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain, now commands the absolute respect of the squad's biggest stars.

This elevated standing recently empowered Dembélé to directly confront his international captain, Kylian Mbappé.

The winger reportedly raised the urgent need for the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward to break his bad defensive habits and show significantly greater commitment out of possession, emphasising that tracking back is essential to fully integrate into the team's tournament mentality.

Respectful Dialogue as France State Ambition

The tactical intervention addresses a persistent issue that has plagued Mbappé throughout his time in the Spanish capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former PSG talisman has faced intense criticism from Spanish media over his stark lack of defensive work, which stands in direct contrast to Dembélé’s relentless, high-pressing system in Paris.

Despite the sensitive nature of the feedback, the discussions between the two superstars have remained entirely constructive.

Alternating between light-hearted banter and serious tactical analysis, both men have thoroughly enjoyed the exchanges.