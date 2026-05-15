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Mbappe reveals origin of Real Madrid's problems in damning admission

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:15 - 15 May 2026
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France national team captain Kylian Mbappé discussed Real Madrid's collapse in the second half of the season.
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Kylian Mbappé has strongly hinted at his dissatisfaction regarding the mid-season dismissal of former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, pointing to a loss of tactical identity and structure as the primary cause of the club's catastrophic 2025/26 campaign. 

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What Mbappe said 

Reflecting on a disastrous season, during which they failed to pick up a single piece of silverware, the French superstar candidly pointed to the root cause of their problems

"We started the season well. Then we lost everything in the second half of the season. It hurts a lot; I feel like we had a playing style, a structure, and we lost it." 

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This pointed complaint about the absence of a defined "structure" serves as a calculated tacit endorsement of Alonso, who had meticulously attempted to implement an organised, systematic playing style at the Santiago Bernabéu before his abrupt termination. 

By tracing the team's downfall to the second half of the season, directly coinciding with the managerial change, Mbappé has effectively confirmed widespread reports that he was fiercely opposed to the decision to sever ties with the Basque tactician.

Real Madrid dressing room politics

The decision to sack Alonso was driven by a toxic, irreversible falling out with key influential figures within the Real Madrid dressing room, most notably Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior

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While prominent players actively triggered Alonso's exit due to his rigid demands and contentious substitution patterns, Mbappé thrived and enjoyed immense prominence within that exact tactical framework, remaining insulated from the rotational frustrations. 

With fresh reports emerging that Mbappé is already beginning to experience a falling out with Arbeloa, his latest serves as a direct message to the board regarding the decision they made mid-season.

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