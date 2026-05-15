Man City star Bernardo Silva snubs teammates to vote for rival as PFA POTY

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that he snubbed the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland to vote for a rival in the PFA POTY awards

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has made the surprising revelation that he bypassed his own title-winning teammates to cast his vote for Bruno Fernandes as the PFA Player of the Year.

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Despite the intense rivalry between the two Manchester clubs, the Portuguese international admitted that the sheer individual brilliance of the United captain this season made him the undeniable choice for the prestigious award.

Bernardo sets Manchester rivalry aside

The decision to vote for a cross-town rival is a rare move in the Premier League, but Bernardo insisted that Fernandes’ impact on the pitch transcended club loyalties during the 2025/26 campaign.

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Speaking on his choice for the award, Bernardo was blunt about his admiration for his fellow countryman’s work, stating, “My friend Bruno [Fernandes]. He has had an incredible season.”

Bernardo Silva on who he voted for PFA Player of the Year: “My friend Bruno [Fernandes]. He has had an incredible season.” [@OliverKay] pic.twitter.com/U3NINf76ia — utdreport (@utdreport) May 15, 2026

This admission comes at a poignant time for the City veteran, who has officially confirmed his departure from the Etihad this summer after a decade of dominance.

While Bernardo’s own goal contributions have cooled to just two this season, he remains a vital tactical asset for the title-chasers, yet he believes the individual honours belong elsewhere this year.

Bernardo celebrates his friend Bruno

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The bond between the two players is rooted in their relationship for the Portugal national team, where they serve as the senior engines of the squad.

While Bernardo provides the ball retention and tactical security, Fernandes has enjoyed a career-best creative season, leading all of Europe with 19 league assists and sitting on the verge of breaking the all-time Premier League record.

Having already been named the FWA Player of the Year after beating out Arsenal’s Declan Rice, the Manchester United playmaker's form has clearly won over even his fiercest domestic competitors.