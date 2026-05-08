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Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain beats Rice, Haaland to Player of the Year award

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:16 - 08 May 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named Player of the Year after an outstanding season.
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the Football Writers' Association's Men's Footballer of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

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The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign, registering 8 goals and 19 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

His creativity and leadership have been central to Manchester United’s improved form under interim manager Michael Carrick.

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Despite another trophyless season, United are on track to finish third in the Premier League and secure Champions League football for next season.

The United skipper finished ahead of strong contenders, including Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, to claim the prestigious award. He becomes the first United player to win the FWA award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for £67.7 million and reached his 300th appearance for the club earlier this season.

His future at Old Trafford had looked uncertain at times, but this season’s performances have strengthened his position.

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It is understood that his current contract, which runs until 2027 with the option of an additional year, includes a release clause of around £70 million.

His incredible form this season makes it almost a guarantee that the United board will begin discussions over a new deal soon.

The award caps a remarkable personal resurgence for Fernandes, who has silenced doubters with several world-class performances to drag a team languishing in the bottom half to the UEFA Champions League spots.

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