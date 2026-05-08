Messi explains what made his rivalry with Ronaldo special

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi discussed his incredible rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi recently reflected on his era-defining rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, describing their duel as a beautiful. However, he admitted to having no personal relationship with the man whose football career will forever be associated with his.

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What Messi said

Discussing the competition that defined their respective tenures at Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Argentine forward emphasised that the friction was purely athletic and that there was nothing personal between them.

Although their unprecedented battle for supremacy polarised the global football fanbase into fiercely defended camps, Messi insisted that their real-life dynamic was never truly acrimonious. He noted that their direct interactions, largely limited to highly charged match days and prestigious award ceremonies, were always cordial.

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“What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry,” Messi said. “It's something natural in the world of football.

“I was at Barcelona and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us.

"But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal.

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"We didn't meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms. Now we're at different stages in our lives, but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

The ultimate hallmark of this respectful but fierce competition was their absolute monopoly over world football's highest honours, pushing one another to astronomical heights for well over a decade.