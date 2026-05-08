Advertisement

Messi explains what made his rivalry with Ronaldo special

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:53 - 08 May 2026
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi discussed his incredible rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi recently reflected on his era-defining rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, describing their duel as a beautiful. However, he admitted to having no personal relationship with the man whose football career will forever be associated with his.

Advertisement

What Messi said 

Discussing the competition that defined their respective tenures at Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Argentine forward emphasised that the friction was purely athletic and that there was nothing personal between them. 

Although their unprecedented battle for supremacy polarised the global football fanbase into fiercely defended camps, Messi insisted that their real-life dynamic was never truly acrimonious. He noted that their direct interactions, largely limited to highly charged match days and prestigious award ceremonies, were always cordial.

Advertisement

“What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry,” Messi said. “It's something natural in the world of football. 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“I was at Barcelona and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us. 

"But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal.

Advertisement

"We didn't meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms. Now we're at different stages in our lives, but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

The ultimate hallmark of this respectful but fierce competition was their absolute monopoly over world football's highest honours, pushing one another to astronomical heights for well over a decade.

They had a complete stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or; together, they claimed the prize a staggering 13 times, with Messi winning eight (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) and Ronaldo securing five (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fede Valverde’s pregnant wife Mina Bonino reacts hours after Real Madrid star was fined
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
I'm SICK of it! - Fede Valverde’s pregnant wife Mina Bonino reacts hours after Real Madrid star was fined
No favours — Rice ready to send former club West Ham into relegation
Football
08.05.2026
No favours — Rice ready to send former club West Ham into relegation
Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Welcome Red Devils To Stadium Of Light
Betting Tips
08.05.2026
Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Welcome Red Devils To Stadium Of Light
Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain beats Rice, Haaland to Player of the Year award
Football
08.05.2026
Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain beats Rice, Haaland to Player of the Year award
Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips: Europe-Chasing Bees Looking To Swarm Title-Chasers At The Etihad
Betting Tips
08.05.2026
Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips: Europe-Chasing Bees Looking To Swarm Title-Chasers At The Etihad
They don't want us - Super Falcons coach reveals why Nigeria is struggling to play friendlies
Super Falcons
08.05.2026
They don't want us - Super Falcons coach reveals why Nigeria is struggling to play friendlies