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Argentina not favourites — Messi includes Ronaldo's Portugal in 4 most likely World Cup winners

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:30 - 08 May 2026
Argentina's national team captain Lionel Messi discussed World Cup favourites and named four most likely candidates.
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In a recent interview discussing the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi candidly admitted that defending champions Argentina are not the current frontrunners to retain their crown, naming four other nations he believes are better primed for global glory. 

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What Messi said

Despite famously leading La Albiceleste to a historic triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the legendary captain acknowledged the stark reality of the current international landscape. 

"We have to understand that there are other favourites ahead of us, teams that are arriving in better form," Messi explained, per Albiceleste Talk

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"France are looking very strong once again, with so many top-level players. Spain too, Brazil, even though they haven’t been at their best for a while, they are always contenders.”

Lionel Messi win the World Cup || imago

He rounded out his list by specifically acknowledging Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad, noting that Portugal also possess a "very competitive national team" heading into the tournament.

Messi’s uncertain participation  

While Messi provided a breakdown of the tournament's top contenders, his own personal participation in the North American showpiece remains entirely unconfirmed. 

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The forward has yet to officially announce whether he will take the pitch to help defend the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, repeatedly insisting that his availability will depend strictly on his physical condition as the tournament draws closer. 

However, despite managing public expectations and respectfully ceding the "favourites" tag to rivals such as France and Portugal, Messi refused to write off Lionel Scaloni’s squad. 

He made it abundantly clear that he still heavily fancies Argentina's chances against any opposition, declaring that the reigning champions fully intend to compete at the absolute highest level and will give absolutely everything on the pitch to conquer the world once again.

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