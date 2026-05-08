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Premier League: Arsenal suffer major injury blow as key player is ruled out of the season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:16 - 08 May 2026
Arsenal suffer major injury blow
Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title has suffered a major blow, with manager Mikel Arteta revealing that defender Jurrien Timber is unlikely to play again this season.
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The Dutch international has been sidelined for nearly two months, and his recovery has been far more complicated than initially hoped.

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Mikel Arteta has described Jurrien Timber's injury situation as "frustrating", admitting the recovery has been more complex than the club's medical staff first predicted. 

The versatile defender has been out of action since being forced off in a match against Everton in March, and his prolonged absence is casting a shadow over the Gunners' crucial season run-in.

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Arteta delivers update for Timber

When questioned about Timber's potential return before the season concludes, the Arsenal manager was candid about the grim outlook. 

The full-back has already been ruled out of Sunday's trip to West Ham, and Arteta expressed uncertainty about his availability for any of the remaining fixtures.

Mikel Arteta || Imago
Mikel Arteta || Imago

The manager stressed that it is now a race against time that Timber may not win. "I don't know, there's still a fair bit to do," Arteta explained. "Everything needs to be so smooth and quick to play any minutes."

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Initial reports suggested a minor problem, with Arteta at the time indicating Timber would only be out for a few days. 

Timber, Arsenal defender || imago
Timber, Arsenal defender || imago

However, with just three games left for Arsenal this campaign, the defender remains on the sidelines. 

The slow progress has led the club to re-evaluate whether he can contribute in the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking to clinch the Premier League and the Champions League trophy after making it to the final to face PSG.

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