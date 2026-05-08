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'It would be really harsh' - Alan Shearer on Michael Carrick for Permanent Manchester United job

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:10 - 08 May 2026
Alan Shearer believes Manchester United would be unfair to deny Michael Carrick the permanent manager’s job after guiding the club back into the Champions League.
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Premier League legend Alan Shearer has strongly backed Michael Carrick to become the permanent manager of Manchester United following his impressive spell as interim boss.

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Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago
Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago

Carrick has transformed the atmosphere and performances at Old Trafford since replacing Ruben Amorim, losing only two of his 14 matches in charge.

Under Carrick’s leadership, Manchester United have rediscovered consistency and secured a return to the UEFA Champions League after guaranteeing a top-five Premier League finish.

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What Shearer said

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer insisted Carrick has achieved everything the club asked of him when he stepped into the role.

“When Michael Carrick took the job, he was asked to improve things on and off the pitch. He’s done that brilliantly. He’s improved the atmosphere, delivered results, and guided them back into the Champions League,” Shearer said.

The former Newcastle United striker believes overlooking Carrick now would be unfair.

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“It would be really harsh if he didn’t get the opportunity to continue. Even if it’s a shorter contract with incentives, he deserves the chance after the job he’s done,” Shearer said.

Although Manchester United continue to be linked with several managerial candidates, Carrick’s strong results and calm leadership have made him increasingly difficult to ignore.

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