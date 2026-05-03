Man United vs Liverpool: Carrick opens up on Ferguson health scare ahead of derby clash

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick revealed that he was deeply disturbed by Sir Alex Ferguson's health situation during the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick confessed he was emotionally burdened during his side's 3–2 victory over Liverpool , following a terrifying pre-match medical emergency involving Sir Alex Ferguson.

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The legendary 84-year-old former manager was urgently rushed to a local hospital directly from the Old Trafford directors' box shortly before kickoff after reportedly suffering a sudden dizzy spell and shortness of breath.

https://youtu.be/rw5X-ADFDCI?si=LOUwhCOolE7L8lhP

What Carrick said

Carrick was asked about Sir Alex by the media in the post-match press conference, and he spoke candidly, admitting that he was hit by the news.

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“I haven’t got any updates so I don’t know the latest,” he said. “I did hear about it before the game so I was aware about that.

“All I can say is I was very affected by it the news. I hope he is all right. We hope him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best, and hopefully the result gives him a good boost.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

Despite the massive emotional toll, Carrick orchestrated a commanding tactical performance that inflicted defeat on Arne Slot’s defending champions, a result that mathematically secured Manchester United's qualification for next season's Champions League following a financially detrimental two-year absence from Europe's elite competition.

The concern over Ferguson

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The 44-year-old has a close personal and professional bond with the Scottish patriarch. Carrick served as a fundamental midfield engine under Ferguson from his arrival in 2006 until the manager's retirement in 2013.

In this golden era, the pair successfully captured five Premier League titles and the 2007/08 Champions League.

Furthermore, the Old Trafford faithful remain acutely vigilant regarding Ferguson’s well-being, given his medical history; the icon famously underwent emergency, life-saving surgery for a massive brain haemorrhage in 2018, spending several harrowing days in intensive care.