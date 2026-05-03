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Barcelona captain makes Rashford argument amid transfer saga

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 03 May 2026
Barcelona's captain Frenkie de Jong discussed specifically how Marcus Rashford has helped improve the team.
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Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has lauded Marcus Rashford's impact, praising the English forward's verticality following their crucial 1-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday, May 2.

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What Frenkie said 

In an interview with the Guardian, the 28-year-old Dutch international explained how Rashford's direct, penetrating runs have evolved Hansi Flick's offensive setup. 

“A really good guy,”  Frenkie said about Rashford. He's open and kind, and he’s also having a big impact for us on the pitch. With his speed and depth, he really adds a lot to our game. 

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“And by doing so, he also forces the opponent’s defence to drop back a bit, which creates more space for us in the middle.”

Rashford is having a strong to the campaign, delivering a decisive 76th-minute cross to assist Robert Lewandowski for the opening goal at El Sadar. This delivery secured three vital points, pushing Barcelona close to clinching the 2025/2026 La Liga crown.

Rashford's future

Rashford's output since his high-profile summer loan switch, with the forward amassing an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists across all appearances this campaign. 

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However, despite successfully reinvigorating his career in Spain and seamlessly integrating into the dressing room, the England international faces an uncertain long-term future.

Barcelona's well-documented financial constraints have forced Joan Laporta's board to aggressively attempt to renegotiate the pre-agreed €30 million loan-to-buy option embedded in his contract. 

Manchester United are currently maintaining an uncompromisingly firm stance, completely refusing to lower their financial valuation or sanction a discounted transfer fee for their academy graduate. 

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