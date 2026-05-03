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Ademola Lookman: Former Saints coach agrees with Simeone about Super Eagles star's biggest weakness

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:26 - 03 May 2026
Former Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhüttl discussed the circumstances surrounding Leipzig's signing of Ademola Lookman and the Nigerian's weakness.
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Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl shared similar sentiments with Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone about Ademola Lookman’s weakness, suggesting that difficulties operating off the ball contributed to the struggles he experienced in his permanent stint at Leipzig. 

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What he said 

In an interview with The Sun, the Austrian tactician, who coached Lookman at Leipzig, praised the 28-year-old Nigeria international's attacking qualities, specifically highlighting his "dribbling and finishing" as his biggest strengths. 

However, Hasenhüttl noted that the intense tactical demands of working hard without possession proved daunting for him.

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“Working hard off the ball was tough for him and maybe too much, which is why maybe he struggled,” he said. “But he has had a good journey since. His dribbling and finishing is his biggest strength.”

Lookman originally thrived under Hasenhüttl during an initial loan spell between January and June 2018, registering an impressive 5 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances.

The manager fondly recalled the chaotic circumstances of that initial deadline-day arrival, detailing how sporting director Ralf Rangnick literally sprinted through a player restaurant to send the confirming fax. 

The scramble immediately paid off when Lookman, after struggling with the muddy pitch, changed his boots and scored an 89th-minute debut winner against Borussia Mönchengladbach. 

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Unfortunately, when the 2024 CAF Player of the Year returned on a permanent deal in 2019, he failed to adapt under new manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Lookman’s defensive improvement

Hasenhüttl’s assessment regarding the winger's defensive work rate has been echoed by Lookman’s current manager at Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone. 

When Lookman shone in his earlier matches, after securing the blockbuster £30 million transfer from Atalanta in February 2026, Simeone highlighted that the forward still had significant work to do defensively

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However, Simeone has recently noted improvements in Lookman's defensive application, with the Nigerian famously shining in defensive duty in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona.

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