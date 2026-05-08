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Why I didn't play for Nigeria - Ex-Chelsea star reflects on international career

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:54 - 08 May 2026
Former Chelsea star speaks on why she represented England instead of Nigeria.
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Former Chelsea Women and England women's team star Eniola Aluko has spoken passionately about her strong connection to Nigeria, describing her heritage as a major part of her identity and revealing her ambition to contribute to football development in the country.

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Born in Nigeria before relocating abroad, she received her first England call-up at just 14 years old, which she described as the only realistic pathway available to her at that stage.

What Aluko said

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Aluko reflected on her international career and clarified that representing England instead of Nigeria was largely shaped by circumstance rather than preference.

“Honestly, it wasn’t really a choice. Women’s football was not established when I was growing up in the 1990s. I didn’t even know women’s football existed in Nigeria at the time,” she said via Punch.

Aluko explained that her upbringing ensured she remained closely connected to her roots.

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“I was born in Nigeria. I have a Nigerian name, and I never felt the need to change it to something more English. From a young age, I was proud of who I was. My mother cooked Nigerian food for us, and that culture stayed with me,” she added.

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