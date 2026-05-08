Why I didn't play for Nigeria - Ex-Chelsea star reflects on international career

Former Chelsea star speaks on why she represented England instead of Nigeria.

Former Chelsea Women and England women's team star Eniola Aluko has spoken passionately about her strong connection to Nigeria, describing her heritage as a major part of her identity and revealing her ambition to contribute to football development in the country.

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Born in Nigeria before relocating abroad, she received her first England call-up at just 14 years old, which she described as the only realistic pathway available to her at that stage.

What Aluko said

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Aluko reflected on her international career and clarified that representing England instead of Nigeria was largely shaped by circumstance rather than preference.

“Honestly, it wasn’t really a choice. Women’s football was not established when I was growing up in the 1990s. I didn’t even know women’s football existed in Nigeria at the time,” she said via Punch.

Aluko explained that her upbringing ensured she remained closely connected to her roots.

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