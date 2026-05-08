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SCANDAL! Bournemouth star Alex Jiménez AXED amid probe over leaked chats with 15-year-old schoolgirl

David Ben
David Ben 14:03 - 08 May 2026
Bournemouth star Alex Jiménez AXED amid probe over leaked chats with 15-year-old schoolgirl
The Spanish footballer has been suspended for this weekend's game against Fulham.
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Bournemouth have dramatically dropped defender Álex Jiménez from their squad and launched a full investigation after explosive leaked chats surfaced showing the 21-year-old Spanish full-back exchanging messages with a girl who told him she was 15 years old.

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The Premier League club acted swiftly on Friday, May 8, 2026, confirming the right-back will not feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

Alex Jimenez of Bournemouth | IMAGO

In an official statement, Bournemouth said:

“AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jiménez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Álex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League match against Fulham, and the club will make no further comment at this time.”

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What happened?

Screenshots of the alleged Instagram exchanges quickly went viral on social media platforms such as X. In the messages, the girl informs Jiménez of her age, to which he reportedly replies with comments including: “Never have I been with a 15-year-old girl," before expressing interest in meeting up.

In later messages, Jimenez says in the screenshots: “I hope everything goes well. We won’t talk again for a while” and “It was a mistake talking to you. I don’t want problems.” There is currently no suggestion that any physical meeting took place between the player and the girl.

The bigger picture

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The 21-year-old Spanish defender, who rose through Real Madrid’s academy before moving to AC Milan and then joining Bournemouth (initially on loan, now permanently after triggering the buy clause), had been a key part of the Cherries’ impressive Premier League campaign this season, making over 30 appearances.

The timing of the scandal, on what some reports note as his 21st birthday, has only intensified the shock.

Bournemouth, pushing for a European spot under outgoing manager Andoni Iraola, have prioritised the investigation over immediate football matters, signalling the gravity with which they are treating the allegations.

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