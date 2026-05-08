Advertisement

Ola Aina’s teammate denies Nigerian-born star prestigious Premier League award

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:25 - 08 May 2026
The England international was rewarded for his fantastic recent form with the monthly award
Advertisement

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White has secured the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for April following a sensational run of form that helped pull his side away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement

The midfielder’s triumph sees him edge out a competitive shortlist, including Nigerian-born Swiss forward Noah Okafor.

Gibbs-White's excellent April earns plaudits

Gibbs-White, a key teammate of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina, earned the prestigious individual accolade for the first time after a prolific month in the top flight.

Advertisement

The Forest skipper recorded four goals and one assist in just three appearances, highlighted by a stunning 15-minute hat-trick during a 4-1 comeback victory over Burnley.

He followed that performance with another goal and an assist in a 5-0 thrashing of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

These results, complemented by a draw against Aston Villa, have placed Vitor Pereira’s side six points clear of the bottom three with only three games remaining in the season.

Gibbs-White beats seven others to award

The victory was particularly significant as Gibbs-White topped an eight-man shortlist that featured some of the league’s most in-form talents.

Advertisement

Among the nominees was Leeds United’s Noah Okafor, a Nigerian-born Swiss international whose own impressive displays were not enough to stop the Forest man from making history.

Other stars denied the award included Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly, as well as West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

By winning the vote, a combination of public choice and expert panelling, Gibbs-White becomes only the second player in Nottingham Forest's history to win the award, following in the footsteps of striker Chris Wood’s success in October 2024.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Football
08.05.2026
Ex-Turkey star urges Galatasaray to target Bruno Fernandes to keep Osimhen
Why I didn't play for Nigeria - Ex-Chelsea star reflects on international career
Super Falcons
08.05.2026
Why I didn't play for Nigeria - Ex-Chelsea star reflects on international career
Falconets ready to finish job against Malawi - coach Aduku
Football
08.05.2026
Falconets ready to finish job against Malawi - coach Aduku
Bournemouth star Alex Jiménez AXED amid probe over leaked chats with 15-year-old schoolgirl
Football
08.05.2026
SCANDAL! Bournemouth star Alex Jiménez AXED amid probe over leaked chats with 15-year-old schoolgirl
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari star takes delivery of new £15M superyacht
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari star takes delivery of new £15M superyacht
Ex-Turkey star names one player Galatasaray must sign to keep Osimhen
Football
08.05.2026
Ex-Turkey star names one player Galatasaray must sign to keep Osimhen