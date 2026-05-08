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Mourinho is not the solution – Real Madrid legend explains why signing Special One could backfire

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:56 - 08 May 2026
The Portuguese legend believes the club need a different direction than Mourinho's firm hand
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Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has weighed in on the shocking physical altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni that has left the club's dressing room in shambles.

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While many are calling for a disciplinarian to restore order, the former Ballon d'Or winner believes that doubling down on an authoritarian approach could backfire.

Madrid going through abnormal crisis

The violent clash at the training ground, which resulted in Valverde requiring hospital stitches, has exposed a deep rift within the squad.

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Figo acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, "What happened at Real Madrid is not normal," though he noted that such blow-ups can occur during moments of intense frustration.

For Figo, the root of the problem isn't a lack of rules, but the sheer complexity of managing 25 to 30 elite athletes.

He also noted that the modern coach must be more than a tactician; they must be a psychologist capable of convincing massive personalities to pull in the same direction.

Figo warns against Iron Fist approach

Despite the growing calls for Jose Mourinho to return from Benfica with his trademark "iron fist," Figo remains sceptical that a firm hand is the solution.

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Drawing on his own history with the Portuguese manager, Figo noted that Mourinho was often more of a "friend" and "assistant" than the authoritarian the media portrays.

More importantly, he pointed out that Real Madrid’s greatest successes have come under diplomatic leaders rather than dictators.

"If you look at recent years, Del Bosque, Zidane, and Ancelotti don’t exactly fit the 'firm hand' profile. I think that [authoritarian] model doesn't work," Figo explained.

He believes that in the current climate of high-stakes egos, an overly aggressive managerial style would likely alienate the players further.

While he wished his friend Mourinho the best, Figo's message to Florentino Pérez was clear: Madrid needs a peacemaker who can manage personalities, not an "iron fist" that might shatter an already fragile dressing room.

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