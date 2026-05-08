Charles Leclerc: Ferrari star takes delivery of new £15M superyacht

The Formula 1 hearthrob has completed a brand new luxury acquisition.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has officially expanded his maritime collection, taking delivery of a brand-new Riva 102’ Corsaro Super at a private ceremony in La Spezia.

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The delivery, which took place on May 7, 2026, marks a significant milestone for the Italian shipyard as this vessel represents the 20th hull of the flagship flybridge model

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc take delivery of his superyacht | Instagram

Accompanied by his wife, Alexandra, Leclerc was greeted by Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi to celebrate the launch of the vessel, which is estimated to be valued at approximately £15 million.

Leclerc's new yacht

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The Corsaro Super is a masterclass in naval engineering, measuring 31 meters in length. It is powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines that allow the Monegasque driver to reach a top speed of 28 knots, while maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 24 knots for longer Mediterranean crossings.

Inside, the yacht features highly personalised design choices that reflect Leclerc's taste for refined luxury, including the use of Calacatta Vagli Oro marble in the master suite and high-end furnishings provided by Minotti.

The Riva 102’ Corsaro Super yacht

The vessel is also optimised for entertainment, boasting a flybridge equipped with a full outdoor kitchen and a main lounge integrated with advanced Bang & Olufsen audio systems.

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Leclerc’s affinity for the iconic Italian brand is well-documented, with the driver consistently trading up through the Riva range as his career has progressed. His journey as a shipowner began in 2020 with the purchase of a Riva 48' Dolceriva, which he named "Monza" in honour of his maiden Italian Grand Prix victory.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc take delivery of his superyacht | Instagram

By 2022, he had moved up to the Riva 66' Ribelle, christened "Sedici" after his racing number. This was followed by the delivery of the Riva 82' Diva in early 2026, a model known for its expansive outdoor beach club.

While some industry reports suggest that Leclerc may currently maintain a fleet of three vessels, specifically the 66' Ribelle, the 82' Diva, and the new 102' Corsaro Super, maritime sources primarily view these acquisitions as a series of progressive upgrades within the Riva family.