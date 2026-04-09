Charles Leclerc reveals failed 'honeymoon’ following civil wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux

Leclerc revealed the hilarious moment his new wife Alexandra rejected his attempt to fix their honeymoon into the first race of the 2026 season.

He might be a master of the overcut and a wizard in high-speed duels, but Charles Leclerc has admitted his latest attempt at a 'tactical play; fell completely flat with his new bride, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

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The 28-year-old Monegasque superstar has lifted the lid on the less-than-glamorous reality of life as a newlywed in the 2026 Formula 1 season, revealing how his attempt to rebrand a gruelling 15,000-mile work trip as a romantic getaway was swiftly shut down by his wife.

The ‘honeymoon’ that wasn't to be

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married | Instagram

Speaking on the Italian podcast The BSMT, Leclerc confessed that the 'just married' bliss was interrupted by the relentless F1 calendar.

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While most couples depart for a tropical beach after saying "I do," the Leclercs found themselves boarding a long-haul flight to the Southern Hemisphere less than 24 hours after their civil ceremony in Monaco.

“We had to travel to Australia the day after the wedding,” Leclerc told host Gianluca Gazzoli.

“Not for our honeymoon, but for the F1 race.”

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux's civil wedding | Instagram

Ever the optimist, the Ferrari ace admitted he tried to use his trademark charm to convince Alexandra that the season opener at Albert Park was the ultimate romantic escape.

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“I tried to sell the Grand Prix to Alexandra as our honeymoon,” he laughed. “But it didn't work.”

The bigger picture

Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish in Melbourne | IMAGO

While the "honeymoon" pitch failed, Leclerc’s performance on the track certainly didn't.

In the first race under F1’s radical new 2026 regulations, the Ferrari man delivered a masterclass in aggression.

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Starting from P4, Leclerc pulled off a signature lightning start, surging past the front row to snatch the lead into Turn 1. What followed was a breathless ten-lap tactical war with polesitter George Russell, as the pair swapped the lead a staggering seven times while wrestling with the sport's complex new energy-deployment modes.

Ultimately, Leclerc brought his Ferrari home in third place, securing a vital podium behind race winner Russell and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.