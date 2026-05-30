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Arsenal vs PSG: World Champions Chelsea troll Gunners after heartbreaking Champions League loss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:30 - 30 May 2026
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World Champions Chelsea brutally trolled Arsenal after their Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain
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Arsenal's dreams of completing a historic domestic and European double ended in absolute heartbreak after an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

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Despite a valiant effort from Mikel Arteta's newly crowned Premier League champions, their London rivals were quick to rub salt into the wound.

Penalty heartbreak in Budapest

The Gunners could not have asked for a better start at the Puskás Aréna, breaking the deadlock inside just six minutes when Kai Havertz rifled a spectacular finish into the roof of the net after Leandro Trossard forced a fortuitous deflection off Marquinhos.

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Arsenal defended their slender lead with trademark resilience until the hour mark, when Cristhian Mosquera brought down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box, allowing Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé to calmly bury the resulting penalty.

With the sides locked at 1-1 through a gruelling period of extra time, the showpiece was ultimately decided by a nerve-shredding shootout.

After Eberechi Eze placed his spot-kick wide, David Raya kept hopes alive with a brilliant save against Nuno Mendes, but the misery was compounded when Lucas Beraldo converted for PSG, and Gabriel Magalhães sent his crucial fifth penalty agonisingly over the crossbar to decide the tie.

Chelsea deliver a brutal social media dig

As Arsenal fans processed the devastating defeat, Chelsea’s official social media account wasted no time in delivering a cheeky, high-level troll.

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The Blues posted a message reading, "Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now,” complete with images of their own UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup silverware.

Realising the sheer ruthlessness of the post, Chelsea followed up with a slightly softer second tweet, jokingly adding, “We probably deserve another red card for that last post! But in all seriousness, congratulations to Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League. Looking forward to picking up the battle again with you next season.”

Chelsea, reeling from a 10th-place finish in the Premier League that saw them go through three managers, before settling for Xabi Alonso ahead of next season, will be hoping to get as many wins on the pitch as they do on social media in the upcoming campaign.

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