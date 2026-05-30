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UCL: Mikel Arteta frustrated, claims Arsenal deserved penalty against PSG

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:04 - 30 May 2026
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Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal “could easily” have been awarded a penalty in extra time of their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
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The Gunners' defeat to PSG was an enthralling game throughout.

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The tie was finely balanced at 1-1 in the 103rd minute, when Noni Madueke and Nuno Mendes tangled in the PSG.

However, referee Daniel Siebert waved play-on, and VAR confirmed the decision.

Earlier in the game, at the other end of the pitch, Cristhian Mosquera was penalised for bringing down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box, and Ousmane Dembele duly dispatched the spot-kick to level the score at 1-1.

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“I’ve watched it back, and it could easily be a penalty, especially when you see the penalties that they have given in the competition this season,” Arteta told TNT Sports of the Madueke decision in extra time.”

“The referee has made that decision; he made a different one on the penalty with Mosquera, and that’s an important one.”

The eventual penalty shootout heartbreak means the Gunners finish the campaign with just one trophy, despite dreaming of the quadruple.

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