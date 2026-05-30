‘We trained for that moment’ - Arteta drops shocking revelation on Gabriel’s costly penalty miss vs PSG

Mikel Arteta has dropped a shocking post-match revelation after Gabriel Magalhaes' agonising penalty miss cost Arsenal the Champions League trophy against PSG.

Arsenal's dream of an immortal continental double collapsed in pure agony at the Puskas Arena as PSG retained their Champions League crown via a penalty shootout.

After Eberechi Eze missed early on, a flawless 120-minute defensive masterclass from Gabriel Magalhães ended in tragedy as he blasted the decisive fifth penalty over the bar.

Bypassing the blame game, Mikel Arteta shocked reporters by revealing that Gabriel specifically demanded the high-stakes fifth slot because they had explicitly prepared for it in training.

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The most highly anticipated night in Arsenal’s modern history has ended in the most cruel, soul-crushing tragedy imaginable.

Under the lights of the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the Gunners' quest for a historic Premier League and European double came to a devastating end as Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their crown, matching Real Madrid as the only clubs in the modern era to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

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PSG defeated Arsenal to win the Champions League on Saturday evening, May 30, 2026 | IMAGO

But while the football internet is busy pointing fingers and group chats are erupting over the pure anarchy of the penalty shootout, manager Mikel Arteta has stepped up to drop a stunning behind-the-scenes truth bomb.

How the Budapest Drama Unfolded

The tactical battle started as an absolute dream for the North London side. Just six minutes into the match, a frantic clearance from Marquinhos deflected fortuitously off Leandro Trossard, playing Kai Havertz clean through on goal.

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The German international showed ice-cold composure, racing down the left flank before expertly lifting a narrow-angle rocket into the roof of the net.

Kai Havertz

Arsenal's brick-wall defensive block looked completely impregnable for over an hour, but the structural resilience cracked with 25 minutes left in normal time.

As we predicted in our tactical review of why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was Luis Enrique's ultimate cheat code, the Georgian winger's unpredictable movement forced a rash challenge inside the area from Cristhian Mosquera.

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Referee Daniel Siebert instantly pointed to the spot, allowing reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele to confidently smash home the equaliser and drag the match into extra time.

The Absolute Shootout Cruelty

When 120 minutes of exhausting football couldn't separate the two giants, the match devolved into a high-octane psychological war from 12 yards out.

Arsenal suffered an immediate blow when substitute Eberechi Eze missed his kick following a complicated, stuttering run-up. However, David Raya resurrected hope by flying across his line to deny Nuno Mendes.

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With the score deadlocked at 3-3 after four rounds, Lucas Beraldo calmly converted for the Parisians. The entire weight of a 140-year-old club infrastructure instantly fell squarely on the shoulders of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian centre back, who had put on a flawless, world-class defensive masterclass all night, stepped up and tragically sent his decisive fifth penalty sailing high over the crossbar.

Gabriel immediately burst into tears on the pitch, entirely inconsolable as his international teammate Marquinhos stepped away from the PSG wild celebrations to comfort him.

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Arteta's Shocking Tactical Revelation

Fans on social media immediately swarmed the comment sections, furiously questioning why a traditional center-back was tasked with taking the most vital, high-pressure penalty of the entire season instead of a designated attacker.

But speaking to the press immediately after the medal ceremony, a visibly devastated Mikel Arteta completely shut down the critics by revealing that the selection was a calculated, deliberate training ground strategy:

“Gabriel wanted to take the last penalty. We trained for that moment.”

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