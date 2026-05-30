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‘It is very tough to accept’ - Arteta left heartbroken after penalty shootout loss

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:27 - 30 May 2026
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Arteta left heartbroken after penalty shootout loss
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left heartbroken after his team suffered a devastating penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday.
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The Gunners were defeated 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after Kai Havertz and Ousmane Dembele scored during the game.

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Gabriel's missed spot kick sealed the Gunners’ fate after David Raya had restored hope to the players following his penalty save.

The sight of the ball flying over the bar encapsulated a cruel end to an otherwise stellar European campaign for the North London club.

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Arteta reacts to loss

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, a visibly distraught Arteta struggled to come to terms with the manner of the defeat.

Arteta consoles Eze || Imago
Arteta consoles Eze || Imago

"It is very tough to accept," he said. "When you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and in the end you lose the trophy on penalty kicks. It is a difficult one.”

He also mentioned, "We got the big one [the Premier League], but we missed out on the biggest one."

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The manager also questioned a key refereeing decision in extra time when a penalty appeal for a foul on Noni Madueke was dismissed.

Arsenal players looking devastated || Imago
Arsenal players looking devastated. || Imago

"I watched it back. It can easily be a penalty, especially when you see the penalties they’re giving in the competition this season," Arteta commented.

 "The referee has made a decision, and he made a different one on the penalty with Mosquera—and yeah, that is an important one."

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