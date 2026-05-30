Nigeria vs Jamaica: Yusuf has learnt from Messi and other things we learnt from Super Eagles victory

The Super Eagles' Unity Cup triumph did not come without major lessons

The Super Eagles of Nigeria successfully defended their Unity Cup trophy with a resounding 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the final in London on Saturday.

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Eric Chelle’s experimental squad reached the showpiece event after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 on Tuesday, setting up a repeat of last year's final against the Reggae Boyz.

Thanks to an opener from Terem Moffi and a stunning brace from Alhassan Yusuf, the three-time African champions secured back-to-back titles without conceding a single goal throughout the tournament. Here are the key takeaways from the dominant performance:

The Promising Moffi-Azeez Partnership

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Move over Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles may have just uncovered their next great attacking duo.

After a semifinal clash where Porto striker Terem Moffi assisted both of Femi Azeez’s goals against Zimbabwe, the Millwall forward returned the favour on Saturday, turning provider for Moffi to double the lead against Jamaica.

Both players demonstrated immense chemistry, proving they can comfortably step up to replace Nigeria’s established attacking talismans if needed, while executing Eric Chelle’s tactical blueprint to perfection.

The Lionel Messi Influence on Alhassan Yusuf

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A lot of noise surrounded Alhassan Yusuf’s call-up due to his current club status with New England Revolution in Major League Soccer.

Alhassan scores opening goal of Nigeria || imago

While critics questioned the move, former national team star Garba Lawal quickly defended the midfielder, pointing out that Yusuf tests himself weekly in the same league as eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Judging by his latest display, sharing a continent with Messi has rubbed off on Yusuf; the midfielder capped an already dominant performance in the centre of the park with two spectacular goals to completely kill off the game.

Established Stars Must Watch Their Backs

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The Unity Cup has firmly established itself as a proving ground for rising Nigerian talent, but the emergence of these fresh faces spells danger for the squad's older guard.

Just as the 2025 edition heralded the phasing out of William Troost-Ekong in favour of Benjamin Fredrick, while others like Igoh Ogbu, Tolu Arokodare, and Cyriel Dessers became regulars under Chelle.

This year's tournament has seen Azeez, Arthur Okonkwo, and Yusuf assert themselves as genuine disruptors to the current status quo and will have the Super Eagles’ mainstays looking over their shoulders.

Eric Chelle’s Ruthless Winning Mentality

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Ahead of the final, Eric Chelle made it clear that he was not using the tournament merely to give young players minutes; he was in London to win silverware.

Securing back-to-back Unity Cup titles proves that the Malian tactician possesses a relentless desire to win trophies, regardless of the competition's stature or the personnel at his disposal.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, wants more players. || Imago