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How I pulled off a $38 MILLION Ferrari for my wedding - Charles Leclerc

David Ben
David Ben 19:09 - 09 April 2026
How I pulled off a $38 MILLION Ferrari for my wedding - Charles Leclerc
Leclerc has opened up on how he secured one of Ferrari's most iconic creations for his private wedding.
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Following his private civil ceremony to Alexandra Saint Mleux on February 28, Charles Leclerc has offered a rare glimpse into the personal emotions of the day during a candid appearance on the Italian podcast The BSMT.

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Speaking with host Gianluca Gazzoli, the Ferrari driver reflected on the intimate milestone and the logistical feat of securing one of the world's most valuable cars for the occasion.

What Leclerc said

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux's civil wedding | Instagram

While the ceremony was a low-key affair in the heart of Monaco, Leclerc ensured the couple’s departure was a tribute to his racing heritage.

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The 28-year-old Formula 1 driver revealed he worked directly with Maranello to source a vehicle that matched the gravity of the day: a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, an automotive masterpiece with recent market valuations reaching as high as $38 million.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux got married with a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa | Instagram

“I wanted to get married in a special car, which could only be a Ferrari,” Leclerc shared on the podcast.

“I spoke with Ferrari about it and we managed to find that car that a client kindly lent me.”

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have reportedly married
The newly-weds Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux were spotted in the iconic 250 Testa Rossa | Credit: Instagram
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The 250 Testa Rossa, famous for its "pontoon-fender" design and legendary racing pedigree, served as the ultimate getaway car for the newlyweds.

Photos of the couple cruising through the streets of the Principality, with their dog, Leo, also figuring into the wedding celebrations, quickly went viral across social media.

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