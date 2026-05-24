Alvarez back on as Barcelona receive positive news

Barcelona's summer transfer plans have been boosted by a report regarding Julian Alvarez's contract.

Julián Álvarez has reportedly rejected Atlético Madrid's latest contract renewal offer, a decision that implies the Argentine forward is actively considering a future away from the Spanish capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since joining Los Colchoneros from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 for a staggering initial fee of €75 million (plus €20 million in potential add-ons), the 26-year-old has established himself as a vital asset under Diego Simeone.

However, his refusal to extend his current deal, which officially runs until June 2030, strengthens the resolve of his many suitors. Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and LALIGA rivals Barcelona are some of the most serious candidates, and the news of Alvarez’s rebuff will be cheered in those spheres.

Among his prestigious list of suitors, Football Espana reports that the 2022 World Cup winner prefers a move to Catalonia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona lying on the prowl

The report that Álvarez turned down Atlético's extension serves as an immense boost to Barcelona's hopes of securing a quality striker, providing the Catalan club with crucial leverage in what will undoubtedly be a complex transfer operation.

Securing a long-term successor to the departing Robert Lewandowski remains the absolute priority for the Blaugrana. Álvarez boasts the quality and pedigree that fit exactly what Barcelona are looking for.

Despite the player's alleged preference and this encouraging contract development, financial complications remain the main stumbling block in Barcelona’s bid.