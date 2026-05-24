Liverpool legend snubs record-breaker Salah, picks Reds’ Player of the Season

Mohamed Salah's record-breaking performance was not enough to earn him a place as Liverpool's player of the season, according to a former Anfield star

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has surprisingly overlooked Mohamed Salah to name French forward Hugo Ekitike as his Liverpool Player of the Season.

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The Norwegian icon praised the youngster's impact ahead of the final matchday, expressing deep sympathy over the injury that ruled him out of the upcoming World Cup.

Ekitike's stunning impact and injury heartbreak

Reviewing the campaign with Get French Football News, Riise admitted he knew very little about Ekitike when he arrived on Merseyside, but he has been completely blown away by his performances.

The French international enjoyed a superb breakthrough year, registering fifteen goals and six assists across all competitions despite heavy initial media focus centring on Alexander Isak, and his recent injury.

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"Ekitike has maybe been player of the season for Liverpool this year," Riise stated. "He’s been amazing, especially compared to what people expected. And I’m so sad for him that he picked up the injury."

Riise noted the striker would have knocked on the door to start for France at the 2026 World Cup, potentially helping them go all the way at the tournament if he were fit.

Salah's record-breaking Anfield farewell

While Riise handed the individual crown to Ekitike, Mohamed Salah ensured his final match for the club would be etched into Liverpool folklore.

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His departure concludes a legendary nine-year spell at Anfield, leaving a massive void in the frontline.