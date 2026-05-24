Mohamed Salah breaks Gerrard’s record

Mo Salah signs off at Anfield with record-breaking assist in Liverpool farewell

Mohamed Salah delivered a memorable farewell performance at Anfield after registering a record-breaking assist in his final appearance for Liverpool.

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The Egyptian forward provided his 93rd Premier League assist for Liverpool during the Reds’ final game of the 2025/26 season against Brentford, to surpass club legend Steven Gerrard to become the club’s all-time leading assist provider in the Premier League era.

Salah demonstrated the quality that made him a global football icon during his nine-year stay on Merseyside with a placed assist for Jones.

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🚨👑 OFFICIAL: Mo Salah delivers an assist on his final game ever as Liverpool player and breaks Steven Gerrard record.



Most Premier League assists ever for the Reds, with 93. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/PKyAl9FaMO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2026

Salah’s legendary Liverpool journey

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and quickly transformed into one of the most devastating attackers in world football under former manager Jürgen Klopp.

His debut campaign remains one of the finest individual seasons in Premier League history, as he scored 32 league goals while helping Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League final.

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During his time at the club, Salah played a central role in Liverpool’s major successes, including Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

The Egyptian international formed iconic partnerships with stars such as Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, creating one of Europe’s most feared attacking units.

By the conclusion of his Liverpool career, Salah had amassed extraordinary statistics across all competitions.

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