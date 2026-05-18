Virgil van Dijk says replacing Salah and Robertson will be difficult

Van Dijk admits Liverpool face a huge void after Salah and Robertson's exit

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has acknowledged that replacing Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will be one of the club’s toughest challenges as the two stars prepare to leave Anfield.

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The legendary duo are expected to make their final appearance for Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Over the past decade, Salah and Robertson have become central figures in Liverpool’s resurgence, helping the Reds win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and several other major honours under former manager Jürgen Klopp and current boss Arne Slot.

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Van Dijk pays emotional tribute

Speaking to Liverpool’s official media channel ahead of the farewell fixture, Van Dijk praised both players for their enormous impact on the club and admitted their absence would be deeply felt within the dressing room.

He said, “I think it’s pretty difficult to sum it up. They’ve meant so much to the club, they’ve meant so much to me personally, and they have meant so much to all the successes that we have achieved.”

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The Dutch defender highlighted not only their footballing quality but also their personalities and leadership behind the scenes.

He continued, “As human beings they are, I think it’s tough to replace that, it’s tough to move on from that, but that’s life as well.

“They have been absolutely amazing to be working with, to be playing with, to be having around, and I’m 100 per cent going to miss them.”

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Since Salah arrived at Liverpool from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian forward has become one of the Premier League’s most feared attackers.