Spain hit with major blow as stay player ruled out of World Cup, set to undergo surgery
The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Barcelona's 3-1 La Liga win against Real Betis on Sunday.
The news comes as a major setback for both his club and the Spanish national team, who are preparing for the World Cup.
The manager, Luis de la Fuente, is now facing a difficult decision just days before finalising his squad.
Spain hit with Fermin’s injury
Fermin, who has emerged as a crucial player for Barcelona this season, was substituted at halftime at the Spotify Camp Nou after showing clear signs of distress.
Initial hopes that the injury was minor were quickly extinguished following medical tests that confirmed a serious fracture in his right foot.
On Monday, the Catalan club released an official statement confirming the severity of the situation and the need for surgical intervention.
"The first team player, Fermin Lopez, suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery", the statement read.
MEDICAL REPORT 🚨— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2026
The first team player Fermín López suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery. pic.twitter.com/fit9sq5HRm
While Barcelona has not provided an official recovery timeline, injuries of this nature typically require a minimum of six to eight weeks of rehabilitation.
With Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde scheduled for June 15th, there is no realistic path for Fermin to be fit in time.
De la Fuente was widely expected to name the dynamic midfielder in his final squad, which is set to be announced next Monday.
This unfortunate development forces the Spain boss to find a last-minute replacement. Lopez will also miss Barcelona's final league match of the season against Valencia.
The loss of Fermin is a significant tactical blow for La Roja, as his goal-scoring ability from midfield was considered a key asset.
His absence compounds Spain's injury woes, with teenage star Lamine Yamal also sidelined with a hamstring problem.