Spain hit with major blow as stay player ruled out of World Cup, set to undergo surgery

Spain's World Cup preparations have been dealt a severe blow as Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez is set to undergo surgery for a fractured metatarsal, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming tournament.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Barcelona's 3-1 La Liga win against Real Betis on Sunday.

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The news comes as a major setback for both his club and the Spanish national team, who are preparing for the World Cup.

The manager, Luis de la Fuente, is now facing a difficult decision just days before finalising his squad.

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Spain hit with Fermin’s injury

Fermin, who has emerged as a crucial player for Barcelona this season, was substituted at halftime at the Spotify Camp Nou after showing clear signs of distress.

Initial hopes that the injury was minor were quickly extinguished following medical tests that confirmed a serious fracture in his right foot.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago

On Monday, the Catalan club released an official statement confirming the severity of the situation and the need for surgical intervention.

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"The first team player, Fermin Lopez, suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery", the statement read.

MEDICAL REPORT 🚨



The first team player Fermín López suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery. pic.twitter.com/fit9sq5HRm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2026

While Barcelona has not provided an official recovery timeline, injuries of this nature typically require a minimum of six to eight weeks of rehabilitation.

With Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde scheduled for June 15th, there is no realistic path for Fermin to be fit in time.

Lamine Yamal || Imago

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De la Fuente was widely expected to name the dynamic midfielder in his final squad, which is set to be announced next Monday.

This unfortunate development forces the Spain boss to find a last-minute replacement. Lopez will also miss Barcelona's final league match of the season against Valencia.

The loss of Fermin is a significant tactical blow for La Roja, as his goal-scoring ability from midfield was considered a key asset.