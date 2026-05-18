Report: Osimhen's agents working on his Galatasaray exit

Despite being happy and settled at Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen's agents are reportedly working on a potential exit from the club.

Victor Osimhen's representatives are reportedly actively exploring potential transfer opportunities across Europe, deliberately pitching the prolific Nigerian striker to the continent's heavyweights ahead of the upcoming summer window.

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Osimhen’s agents working behind the scenes

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, intermediaries have already initiated exploratory conversations with several top clubs, despite the 27-year-old enjoying a spectacular and settled tenure at Galatasaray.

While Osimhen is deeply loved in Istanbul and recently helped the club secure the 2025/26 Süper Lig title, delivering an exceptional individual campaign that featured 22 goals across all competitions, seven of which came in the Champions League, the alleged behind-the-scenes activity from his camp suggests he still harbours ambition to play for a top club in a major European league.

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His performances in Europe this season have also caught the attention of elite suitors, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona all reportedly keeping a very close eye on his rapidly evolving market situation.

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Galatasaray’s stance

Despite the mounting interest from Europe's traditional powerhouses, securing Osimhen's signature will require navigating the resistance of the Galatasaray hierarchy.

The Turkish champions are absolutely desperate to retain their marquee forward, who completed a permanent €75 million switch from Napoli last summer, and have established astronomical financial barriers to fend off suitors.

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Reacting to the growing transfer noise, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek definitively shut down the notion of a reasonable departure, declaring that he would not even consider selling the striker for a staggering €100 million.