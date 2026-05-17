Barcelona vs Real Betis: Blaugrana set LALIGA record in Lewandowski's send off party

Barcelona complete a 100% home record in LALIGA this season with the victory over Real Betis.

Barcelona beat Real Betis 3-1 at Camp Nou to become the first Spanish LALIGA side to win every single home game in a 38-game season.

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Having already clinched the LALIGA title, the Blaugrana were on a mission to complete a "perfect" home league season.

Driven by a spectacular brace from Raphinha and a late strike from João Cancelo, Barcelona successfully achieved their goal, winning all 19 of their home matches this season

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Polish legend Robert Lewandowski experienced a beautiful, tear-jerking send-off. Starting the match and playing 85 minutes, Lewandowski was treated to deafening chants of his name from the Camp Nou crowd.

When he was finally substituted late in the game, he received a massive standing ovation, honouring a striker who delivered 119 goals and multiple trophies during his highly successful tenure in Catalonia.

Key match details

Barcelona dictated the tempo from the opening whistle against Manuel Pellegrini's side, dominating possession and creating a flurry of chances before finally breaking the deadlock.

The Brazilian winger struck first, catching Real Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles completely off guard with a brilliant, direct free-kick that found the bottom corner of the net.

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Raphinha grabbed his second of the night in opportunistic fashion. He intercepted a disastrously sloppy backpass from former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín, applying a simple, composed finish to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

The visitors found a lifeline midway through the second half. Barcelona midfielder Gavi committed a foul inside the penalty area, bringing down halftime substitute Isco. The former Real Madrid playmaker stepped up and confidently converted the resulting penalty to halve the deficit to 2-1.