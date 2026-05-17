Arsenal set price tag for fringe player

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with a previously prominent member of their current squad.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with Gabriel Jesus this summer, setting a £30 million asking price for the Brazil international.

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Serie A interest in Jesus

With the 29-year-old forward's influence waning under Mikel Arteta, Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan have actively registered their interest in securing his signature, according to Caught Offside.

Despite the relatively accessible transfer fee, interested suitors face a financial stumbling block regarding personal terms. Jesus currently earns a staggering £265,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, a lucrative figure that sits far outside the wage structures of the Italian clubs.

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Unless the relatively young striker is willing to accept a significant pay cut, Arsenal may struggle to offload him as he enters the final year of his contract, which is officially set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Gabriel Jesus injury struggles

Although Jesus initially transformed Arsenal's attack and brought the elite winning mentality of a four-time Premier League champion when he joined from Manchester City in 2022, his stint in North London has been severely derailed by constant, recurring knee problems, including a recent, devastating ACL injury.

These physical setbacks have completely disrupted his rhythm and robbed him of his explosive pace. This campaign, he has been restricted to just five goals and two assists across 26 appearances (managing a mere 913 minutes of action) in all competitions.

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