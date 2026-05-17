Arsenal vs Burnley preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal will look to take a massive step towards claiming the Premier League title when they entertain Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Monday.

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Arsenal vs Burnley betting tips

Both teams to score - No

Arsenal to win

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

Arsenal vs Burnley preview

Arsenal could not have asked for a friendlier fixture as part of their closing schedule for their 2025/26 Emirates adventure.

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The Premier League leaders welcome already-relegated Burnley on Monday night, potentially their last night as non-champions.

Victory for Mikel Arteta's side could prove to be a title-clinching one if Bournemouth do them a favour 24 hours later if the Cherries somehow beat Manchester City, although that’s just wishful thinking.

Manchester City's dominant victory over Crystal Palace at least kept the gap at the top of the Premier League table to just two points.

However, if Arteta's men overcome the Clarets and Pep Guardiola's men draw or lose to Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Arsenal's agonising 22-year wait for another top-flight crown will officially be over.

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The dreaded bottle wyrm seemed to have been rearing its head again when Arsenal won just one of six fixtures between March 22 and April 19.

But the hosts have since earned four victories from their last five, including each of their last three without conceding any goals.

Arsenal have also never lost to a team already relegated from the Premier League, winning 10 of 10 such matches since 1992, the best 100% record of its kind in the competition.

Burnley would therefore set a new unique Premier League record if they can pull off the shock of all shocks in North London.

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Arsenal vs Burnley head-to-head

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 2-0, thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

Arsenal have lost just one of their 19 Premier League games against Burnley (W14 D4), going down 1-0 at home in December 2020 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s own goal.

Burnley have never scored more than once in any of their 19 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (9 goals in total).

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The Clarets seem unlikely to end that run, with the Gunners having won 16 games with a clean sheet this season, only doing so on more occasions in 2023-24 (17).

Seven of those 16 victories this term have been 1-0, with Arsenal last winning more matches by that scoreline in 1998-99 (9).

Arsenal vs Burnley team forms

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩

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Burnley Premier League form: 🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟧

Arsenal vs Burnley team news

Arsenal's critical victory over West Ham came at quite the defensive cost, as Ben White suffered a season-ending knee injury that could also scupper his World Cup chances.

Riccardo Calafiori was also withdrawn at halftime with an unspecified issue, and while Arteta remains optimistic that the Italy international has avoided a major problem, he is unlikely to be risked on Monday.

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Jurrien Timber (groin) and Mikel Merino (foot) are both out of contention.

Hannibal Mejbri came off for Burnley in the 69th minute due to an unexplained injury, but he has "recovered well" according to Jackson and might be involved on Monday.

Experienced right-back Connor Roberts is also nearing a senior comeback following over a year out with an Achilles injury, having recently competed for the Under-21s.

However, Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Josh Cullen (knee) are out.

Arsenal vs Burnley possible starting lineup

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Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction

Arsenal have done brilliantly to bounce back from their April slump and will be strong favourites going into their meeting with the Clarets.

However, everyone knows the visitors will make life difficult for them.

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The simplest games are the ones that really test Arsenal's bottle and ability to handle moments of extreme pressure, but they should manage it against Burnley.

Again, it might not be the prettiest of wins, but Arteta's side will get over the line.