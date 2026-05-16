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No celebrations — Man City's Semenyo sends title warning to Arsenal after FA Cup masterclass

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:32 - 16 May 2026
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Antoine Semenyo has sent a message to Arsenal ahead of the final two games of the Premier League season.
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Antoine Semenyo has warned Arsenal that Manchester City will put celebrations on hold after their FA Cup victory as they focus on keeping the Premier League title race alive.

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Manchester City completed the second part of a potential domestic treble on Saturday, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the FA Cup, having already won the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

The focus now shifts back to the Premier League, where City trail Arsenal by two points with just two games remaining.

Arsenal have the chance to move closer to ending their 22-year title drought when they host already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night.

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Semenyo backs City to battle Arsenal until the end

Antoine Semenyo's goal won Man City the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon | IMAGO

Should the Gunners win and City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta’s side would be crowned champions. However, Semenyo, who scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final, insisted there would be no time for celebrations.

“I don’t think there will be much celebrations tonight, it is getting ready for Tuesday,” Semenyo told BBC Sport.

"Just train the same way we have been training, and hopefully the results fall in our hands, so we just have to pray that happens.”

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