Barcelona vs Real Betis preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

La Liga champions Barcelona return to Camp Nou on Sunday night as they take on Real Betis in their penultimate match of the 2025-26 campaign.

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Barcelona vs Real Betis betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Barcelona to win

Barcelona vs Real Betis preview

La Liga champions Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Real Betis in their penultimate match of the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday night.

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The Catalan giants secured the league title with a win over Real Madrid in the Clasico in front of their own fans, but they failed to back it up with a win against Alaves last time out, suffering a shock 1-0 loss.

Having dropped points last time out, they can no longer reach the 100-point mark.

It is difficult to be critical of Barcelona, considering what they have achieved this season. However, they will be keen to finish the campaign with successive wins over Real Betis and Valencia.

Real Betis, meanwhile, enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Elche.

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The Seville outfit are unbeaten in the league since March 22, winning three of their last five during a strong run.

Real Betis have only lost seven of their 36 league matches this season, and they have the fifth-best away record in the division, having claimed 24 points from 18 matches.

The Andalusian outfit are certain to feature in the Champions League next season, with Celta Vigo seven points behind them with just two games to go.

While the results of the next two games won’t change their league position, Los Verdiblancos will be looking to end the campaign in the best possible way, and there is nothing better than taking down the champions.

However, Barcelona have won all 18 of their home league games this season, scoring 54 times and conceding just nine, demonstrating the size of the task for Real Betis in this match.

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Barcelona vs Real Betis head-to-head

Real Betis have struggled in recent meetings with Barcelona and are without a win in this fixture since December 2021.

Earlier this season, Barcelona recorded a 5-3 victory over Real Betis in the reverse match, but it was 1-1 when the pair met at Camp Nou during the 2024-25 season.

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Barcelona vs Real Betis team forms

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥

Real Betis La Liga form: 🟧🟩🟧🟩🟧🟩

Real Betis form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟧🟩🟧🟩

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Barcelona vs Real Betis team news

Barcelona will once again be without Lamine Yamal, who is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

However, the Spain international is expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup.

Andreas Christensen is back in the fold after a long-term knee problem and is set to be involved off the bench, but Frenkie de Jong is out due to illness.

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Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to a knock, but Robert Lewandowski will start on what will be his farewell to Camp Nou, with the striker's exit this summer confirmed.

As for Real Betis, Marc Bartra, Angel Ortiz and Aitor Ruibal are out of the match through injury.

Cucho Hernandez and Diego Llorente are suspended for the trip to Camp Nou due to the yellow cards that they picked up in the win over Elche last time out.

Abde Ezzalzouli has been in excellent form of late, scoring five goals and registering two assists in his last seven appearances, and the 24-year-old should line up against his former club on Sunday.

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Barcelona vs Real Betis possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J García; E García, Araújo, Martín, Cancelo; Pedri, Bernal; Fermín, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Betis: López; Bellerin, Natan, Gómez, Rodríguez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fidalgo, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu

Barcelona vs Real Betis prediction

Barcelona will certainly be disappointed after failing to beat Alaves last time out, especially after securing the league title with so much momentum.

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The Catalan giants have been outstanding at home this season, and they will be eager to put on another strong display in front of their fans in their penultimate league game of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Real Betis will head into this fixture full of confidence after securing Champions League football for next season.

They have been in solid form in recent weeks and possess enough attacking quality to trouble Barcelona’s rotated backline.

However, the home side should still have enough firepower to edge this contest.

Correct score prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Real Betis

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