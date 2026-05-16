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Osimhen gets Barcelona lifeline as Blaugrana announce Lewandowski departure

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:15 - 16 May 2026
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Robert Lewandowski's time at Barcelona has officially come to an end, leaving the LaLiga giants in search for a new Number 9
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Barcelona has officially confirmed the departure of legendary striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of the current campaign.

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This monumental exit has significantly intensified rumours linking Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen with a move to the Catalan giants as the club actively searches for a new leading man.

The end of a golden era

After a highly successful four-year spell that yielded three La Liga titles, the 37-year-old forward will move on after failing to reach an agreement on a one-year extension involving a significant wage cut.

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Barcelona announced the news on X, stating, “Came as a star. Leaves as legend. Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever.”

The Polish icon leaves having scored 119 goals in 191 appearances for the club, with this Sunday’s final home fixture against Real Betis serving as his official farewell to the Blaugrana faithful.

What Lewandowski’s exit means for Osimhen

The impending vacancy in the Barcelona frontline has placed several high-profile forwards on the club's radar, including Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

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While primary targets include Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, the immense financial hurdles involved make the Super Eagles star an attractive, cut-price alternative.

As a result, Osimhen is being heavily considered as the club looks to maintain its competitive edge in the post-Lewandowski era.

The coming weeks will determine if the elite striker will become the next focal point of the Barcelona attack.

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