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Finidi vs Ilechukwu: What to Know About the NPFL Final Day Title Race Odds

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:16 - 16 May 2026
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One point separates Rangers International and Rivers United heading into the NPFL final day. Here are the exact title-winning scenarios for both teams on Matchday 38.
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The 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season is heading toward one of the most dramatic conclusions in domestic history.

This isn't just a battle between two historic clubs; it is a tactical chess match between Enugu Rangers' technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu and Rivers United's boss Finidi George.

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Daniel Ogunmodede, defending champions, (left) and Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers.
Daniel Ogunmodede, defending champions, (left) and Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers.

With simultaneous 4:00 PM kick-offs set to guarantee absolute drama, here are the exact final-day mathematical permutations determining who lifts the trophy.

The Current Standings

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Scenario 1: How Fidelis Ilechukwu Secures the Title

Fidelis Ilechukwu holds the destiny of Enugu Rangers firmly in his hands, but his final hurdle is a difficult away fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos against 4th-place Ikorodu City.

With a Win: If Rangers defeat Ikorodu City in Lagos, Enugu Rangers are the 2026 NPFL Champions, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

Rangers manager Fidelis Ilechukwu is chasing his second title. (Photo Credit: Rangers/X)
Rangers manager Fidelis Ilechukwu is chasing his second title. (Photo Credit: Rangers/X)

With a Draw: If Rangers draw, they move to 66 points. They will still win the league unless Rivers United wins their home match.

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With a Loss: If Rangers lose in Lagos, they stay on 65 points. They can still be crowned champions only if Rivers United fails to win against Katsina United.

Enugu Rangers were dethroned last season.

Scenario 2: How Finidi George Snatches the Crown

Finidi George has already worked wonders by ending Rivers United's six-month away hoodoo with a dramatic 3-2 win over Wikki Tourists, securing a CAF Champions League spot.

Now, he wants the ultimate prize when they host Katsina United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

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Finidi George and Rivers United after the qualified for the group stages.
Finidi George and Rivers United smile.

The Mandatory Condition: Rivers United MUST win. If Finidi draws or loses to Katsina United, Enugu Rangers automatically win the league.

The Golden Path: If Rivers United win (moving to 67 points) AND Rangers drop points (draw or lose) against Ikorodu City in Lagos, Finidi George wins the NPFL title.

Finidi George and his Rivers United.

The Verdict: Lagos vs Port Harcourt

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History favours Ilechukwu’s defensive organisation, with Rangers boasting the league's best defence (only 26 goals conceded all season).

However, Finidi has turned Port Harcourt into an absolute fortress where the Pride of Rivers remain incredibly tough to beat.

Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, Rangers CEO, and Fidelis Ilechukwu two seasons ago. (Photo Credit: OgaNla Media/X)

Lagos will play the ultimate arbiter. If Ikorodu City can frustrate the Flying Antelopes on the synthetic turf of Onikan, Finidi George will be waiting in Port Harcourt to pull off a spectacular heist.

What do you think, fans? Will Ilechukwu hold his nerve in Lagos, or will Finidi George snatch the title on the final day? Let us know your score predictions in the comments below.

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Enugu Rangers Rivers United FC NPFL
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