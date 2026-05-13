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Barcelona's Flick frustrated despite winning second LaLiga title

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:40 - 13 May 2026
Despite winning LaLiga for the second time in a row, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick revealed his frustrations
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Hansi Flick has expressed his profound disappointment after Barcelona’s pursuit of a historic 100-point season was derailed by a shock defeat at Alaves.

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Despite already securing their 29th LaLiga title earlier this week, the German manager made it clear that the loss at Mendizorroza has soured the celebrations of their second consecutive domestic crown.

Flick mourns end of centurion dream

Barcelona arrived at Alaves as newly crowned champions following a dominant 2-0 El Clásico victory over Real Madrid just days prior.

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However, a lapse in concentration allowed Ibrahim Diabate to score for the hosts just before half-time, securing a vital win for the relegation-threatened side and halting the visitors' 11-game winning streak.

The defeat marked a rare blank for a side that had been remarkably consistent in front of goal throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

“We wanted to reach 100 points, but that's no longer possible now,” Flick admitted during his post-match assessment. “Of course, I'm frustrated with the result and our loss today, absolutely. We weren't as good offensively as usual, and we didn't get close to their goal much.”

Flick sets new agenda for rest of the season

With the league title already in the bag, Flick used the match to rotate his squad, giving significant minutes to academy graduates and resting senior stars.

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While the tactical gamble ended the quest for a points record, the manager noted that the development of the club's younger players remains a core objective for the remainder of the season.

“The most important positive aspect is that the young players are now getting involved, and they played today too, alongside managing the minutes for the players who've played a lot of games,” Flick noted.

He insisted that the team would not relax in their final fixtures, stating, “We'll keep working, and we still have two matches ahead, and of course, we want to win them.”

As the season enters its final week, Barcelona will look to rediscover their clinical edge to ensure the campaign ends on a positive note, already laying the strategic groundwork for a third consecutive title charge in 2027.

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