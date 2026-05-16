They will sack him before December - Mixed reactions as Chelsea agree deal for Xabi Alonso as new coach

Chelsea have reportedly reached a full agreement with Xabi Alonso to become the club’s new manager, sparking mixed reactions from fans over the Spaniard’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a full agreement with Xabi Alonso to become the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

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The appointment has already generated intense debate across the football world, with supporters and pundits divided over whether Alonso can restore stability to one of the Premier League’s most turbulent clubs in recent years.

According to widespread reports, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager travelled to London for advanced discussions with Chelsea’s hierarchy before accepting the project. The Spaniard will sign a four-year contract.

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Chelsea turns to Alonso after a difficult season

Chelsea endured another frustrating season that saw multiple changes in the dugout.

Following the departure of Enzo Maresca earlier in the campaign, the club later dismissed Liam Rosenior after a poor run of results left the Blues outside the European qualification places.

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🚨 BREAKING: Xabi Alonso has accepted to become Chelsea next manager, HERE WE GO! 🔵🔜



The agreement is set to be completed.#CFC prepare official announcement for the upcoming days, but Xabi said YES. 💣 pic.twitter.com/NsoyoQGvy9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2026

The club’s hierarchy reportedly identified Alonso as the ideal candidate capable of rebuilding the squad and implementing a long-term football philosophy centred around possession.

Fans react with excitement

News of Alonso’s appointment quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

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Many Chelsea supporters celebrated the move, describing it as a major statement of intent from the club. Fans praised Alonso’s modern football philosophy and pointed to his success in Germany as evidence that he could help revive Chelsea’s identity.

Others, however, remain cautious due to Chelsea’s recent history of managerial turnover.

Several fans questioned whether the club’s ownership structure and recruitment model would allow Alonso enough time to properly build a competitive team.

Some supporters also raised concerns about the pressure of managing in the Premier League, where expectations remain extremely high despite Chelsea’s rebuilding phase.

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They will sack him on or before December 2026. https://t.co/440Av2bWAq — Toba Victor (@BigMagic30) May 16, 2026

Best news ever to neutralise the pain of losing this final, come back to this tweet when Xabi Alonso becomes a legend at this club. — Mod (@CFCMods) May 16, 2026

He’s gonna get sacked in less than 12 months, we’ve seen this happen before. — 👤 (@click00001) May 16, 2026

Scenes when he goes invisible in his first season 🙂‍↔️💙 pic.twitter.com/22snez2P9W — Kachala (@big_malaski) May 16, 2026

Xabi Alonso becoming manager of Chelsea Football Club hopefully is a sign for change.



He's been given more power to be involved in transfers, show us you have all changed.



Every fan will be behind his hiring, just need to see our signings then I'm excited for 26/27. pic.twitter.com/n6p6mZdhgI — JnR (@CFCJnR) May 16, 2026

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Welcome to trouble zone🤣😂😂😂



Sha remember to sleep for atleast 8hrs everyday😌 pic.twitter.com/gEJWLVcTuL — Dr. Agbes💫💫 (@agbe_ere) May 16, 2026