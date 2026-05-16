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Chelsea reportedly set to confirm appointment of Xabi Alonso after FA Cup final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:11 - 16 May 2026
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Chelsea reportedly set to confirm appointment of Xabi Alonso
Chelsea are believed to be nearing an agreement to make Xabi Alonso their new permanent manager, with advanced talks expected to take place immediately after Saturday's FA Cup final.
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The 44-year-old has reportedly become the leading candidate to take the helm at Stamford Bridge, moving ahead of several other high-profile names in the running.

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Since leaving his post at the Santiago Bernabéu in January, the former Liverpool midfielder has been in high demand as a manager. 

Newcastle United showed concrete interest in him as a possible successor to Eddie Howe, and he was also strongly linked with a return to Anfield amid growing pressure on Arne Slot. 

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Chelsea close in on Alonso

Reports from talkSPORT suggest that Chelsea are close to securing a deal for Alonso to become the club manager. 

The club has intentionally put managerial negotiations on hold to ensure the team remains fully focused on the crucial cup final.

Alonso is now favoured over other potential candidates, including Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and former Flamengo boss Filipe Luis, to become the next manager for the West London side.

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
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While Chelsea's immediate focus is on the FA Cup final, the club's leadership will quickly turn their attention to appointing a new manager. 

The incoming coach will be tasked with revitalising a squad that has struggled for consistency this season, particularly against top Premier League teams. 

Once confirmed, the new manager will oversee a critical summer transfer window to return the Blues to Champions League contention.

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